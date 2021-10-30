Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Stake Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 46,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.38% of Rocky Brands worth $13,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Rocky Brands by 13,558.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Rocky Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rocky Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $54.55 on Friday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $397.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.52.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Rocky Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

RCKY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

