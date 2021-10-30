Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 3,378 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.33% of Synopsys worth $140,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 326.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 77.0% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the second quarter worth $77,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.67.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $333.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 69.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $211.20 and a one year high of $340.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $318.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.32.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

