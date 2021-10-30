Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,548 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.24% of Veeva Systems worth $112,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 283.0% in the 1st quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 32,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $317.01 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $306.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.87. The company has a market cap of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of 121.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.29, for a total transaction of $513,919.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,362 shares of company stock worth $5,717,035. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.11.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

