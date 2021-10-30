Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,042,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,596 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.09% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $109,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,361,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,631,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,363,000 after acquiring an additional 527,454 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,102,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,117,000 after acquiring an additional 413,406 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 75.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 961,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,780,000 after acquiring an additional 411,807 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,475,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,112,000 after acquiring an additional 322,449 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

FIXD opened at $53.40 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.