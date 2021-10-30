Royal Bank of Canada Buys 13,954 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,433 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 13,954 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.34% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $110,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,690,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143,231 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $528,963,000 after purchasing an additional 52,825 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $541,412,000 after purchasing an additional 39,863 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,596 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,985,955. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTD opened at $1,480.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,489.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,410.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $985.05 and a 1-year high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,381.40.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

