Royal Bank of Canada Buys 22,247 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,883 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,247 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.43% of ANSYS worth $129,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 19.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 145.2% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,842,000 after acquiring an additional 54,928 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 47.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 234,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,602,000 after acquiring an additional 75,361 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 546,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,728,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 26.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,361 shares of company stock worth $24,529,192 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $379.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $361.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.97.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

