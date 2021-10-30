Royal Bank of Canada Buys 491,601 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,601 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.45% of Yum! Brands worth $152,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.5% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 96.6% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.85.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $124.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $548,766.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,388,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,618 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

