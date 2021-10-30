Royal Bank of Canada Buys 696,469 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,140,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 696,469 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.58% of Gildan Activewear worth $115,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 45.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the second quarter worth $223,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

NYSE GIL opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average of $35.98. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently -344.44%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

