Royal Bank of Canada Buys 83,126 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 510,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,126 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.27% of IQVIA worth $123,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 7.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.2% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.0% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.42.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $261.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $253.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.65 and a 52 week high of $265.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 0.94.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

