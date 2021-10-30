Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stake in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,047,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,274,160 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 3.46% of CI Financial worth $129,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Azora Capital LP grew its position in shares of CI Financial by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,268,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,279,000 after acquiring an additional 162,011 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 148,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its position in shares of CI Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 734,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,477,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CI Financial by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 62,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 37,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in CI Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 226,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CI Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.06.

NYSE:CIXX opened at $22.84 on Friday. CI Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

CI Financial Profile

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.