Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,134 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.47% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $125,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 20,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $287.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $192.79 and a one year high of $309.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.82.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

