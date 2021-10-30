Royal Bank of Canada Has $115.13 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,692,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 719,412 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.19% of Boston Scientific worth $115,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,424 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 38.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,729,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,797,000 after acquiring an additional 481,644 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $10,182,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 29.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.52.

In other news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $144,772.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 452,622 shares of company stock valued at $19,821,545 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.99 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

