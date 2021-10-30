Royal Bank of Canada Has $130.60 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,691,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,754 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.47% of Synchrony Financial worth $130,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 24.1% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 89.2% during the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 196,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,504,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,052,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $46.45 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $47.68.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 27.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

