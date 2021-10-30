Royal Bank of Canada Has $148.66 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,680 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.51% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $148,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,401,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,763,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,822,000 after buying an additional 1,332,944 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,404,000 after buying an additional 1,237,328 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,127,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,277,000 after purchasing an additional 759,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.26.

NYSE:AJG opened at $167.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.05 and its 200-day moving average is $145.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $102.03 and a 52 week high of $168.32. The firm has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

