Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 815,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,431 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.35% of AMETEK worth $108,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

Shares of AME opened at $132.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

