Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,389,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,274 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $121,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

BATS:JPST opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.72.

