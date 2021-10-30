Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,047 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,617 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.47% of Arista Networks worth $130,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 485.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock opened at $409.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $369.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.35 and a 1-year high of $411.18.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $189,738.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 299,698 shares of company stock worth $112,717,038. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

