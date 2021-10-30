Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.81% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $126,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $258.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.97. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $195.75 and a 52-week high of $266.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.