Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 1,208 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.73% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $127,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in J. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 238.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $140.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.27 and a 1 year high of $145.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.33.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.