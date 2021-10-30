Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,906,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,498 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.51% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $151,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000.

IWR stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $83.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.03.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

