Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,849 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.29% of IHS Markit worth $128,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of IHS Markit by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 362,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,116,000 after buying an additional 262,845 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,425,000 after buying an additional 25,878 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 285.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 337,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,664,000 after acquiring an additional 249,853 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

In related news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.51, for a total value of $1,659,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $130.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.59 and its 200 day moving average is $114.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $79.67 and a 1 year high of $131.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.52 and a beta of 0.97.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.