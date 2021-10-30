Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 729,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 54,623 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.31% of PPG Industries worth $123,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 91.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $521,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,907,000 after buying an additional 601,191 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $94,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after acquiring an additional 265,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth about $41,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.33.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $160.57 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.80 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.22. The company has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

