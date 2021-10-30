Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,411,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,709 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 3.14% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $106,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 110.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 75.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ BIPC opened at $60.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.11. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $53.58 and a 52 week high of $80.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.