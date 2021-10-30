Royal Bank of Canada Sells 1,016,167 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,550,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016,167 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.27% of Bausch Health Companies worth $133,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

In other news, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $250,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 317,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,930,896.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.67.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a positive return on equity of 1,271.62%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

