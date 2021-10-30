Royal Bank of Canada Sells 183,016 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,321,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,016 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.73% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $118,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 128.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $50.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.31 and a 52-week high of $51.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%.

