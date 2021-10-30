Royal Bank of Canada Sells 262,166 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947,766 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 262,166 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.38% of Best Buy worth $108,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $537,004,000 after buying an additional 240,110 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Best Buy by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,453,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $397,080,000 after buying an additional 287,235 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,116,707 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $358,360,000 after buying an additional 251,323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Best Buy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,643 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $304,102,000 after buying an additional 30,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,561,220 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $294,105,000 after buying an additional 266,833 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,776 shares of company stock valued at $750,546. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $122.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.54 and a 200-day moving average of $114.08.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.87.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

