Royal Bank of Canada Sells 28,710 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 518,392 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,710 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.32% of Fortinet worth $123,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortinet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,986,000 after acquiring an additional 53,462 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 379.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,572,980 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FTNT opened at $336.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.35. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $345.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a PE ratio of 108.50, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.92.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

