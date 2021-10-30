Royal Bank of Canada Trims Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 174,188 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.23% of Waste Management worth $136,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $160.23 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.22 and a fifty-two week high of $164.82. The company has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.40.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.89.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,041,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,086,036. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

