Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $125.48

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$125.48 and traded as high as C$131.02. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$128.82, with a volume of 4,861,572 shares trading hands.

RY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$137.00 to C$142.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$140.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$183.53 billion and a PE ratio of 12.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$129.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$125.48.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.37 billion. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.2100002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

In other news, Senior Officer Rod Bolger sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.24, for a total transaction of C$69,558.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$522,507.36. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.87, for a total transaction of C$701,791.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$774,449.61. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,591 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,844.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

