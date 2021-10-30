Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $90,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 741,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,485,000 after purchasing an additional 113,830 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 15.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $84.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.80. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $51.37 and a 12 month high of $99.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $456.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.62) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCL. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.