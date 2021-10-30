Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,497,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 212,328 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.81% of Royal Gold worth $284,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 942.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.03.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total transaction of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at $890,187.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $103,686.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $99.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.32. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $129.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.85 million. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

