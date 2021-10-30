Royale Finance (ROYA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.83 Million

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. One Royale Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0773 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $203,739.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00069860 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.07 or 0.00070216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.39 or 0.00095176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,461.32 or 1.00187975 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,255.88 or 0.06937509 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00023090 BTC.

About Royale Finance

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,684,734 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Royale Finance Coin Trading

