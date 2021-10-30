SafeCoin Price Reaches $0.93 on Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. In the last week, SafeCoin has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $25.79 million and $16,998.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,636.46 or 1.00004902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00062253 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.50 or 0.00521634 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $185.65 or 0.00301217 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.40 or 0.00190488 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00015122 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002030 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000869 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

