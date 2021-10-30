Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the September 30th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

WHELF opened at $0.07 on Friday. Salt Lake Potash has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.

About Salt Lake Potash

Salt Lake Potash Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on the Goldfield Salt Lakes Project, located in the Northern Goldfields of Western Australia. The company was founded on November 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

