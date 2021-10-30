Santos (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Trading Down 1.9%

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) shares were down 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.30. Approximately 3,255 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 6,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.1236 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th.

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

