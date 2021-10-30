Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Stock Holdings Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,970,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,425 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.08% of Scientific Games worth $229,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 86.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Scientific Games in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

SGMS opened at $80.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.56 and a beta of 2.06. Scientific Games Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.75.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

