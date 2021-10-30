SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) Short Interest Up 68.2% in October

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 309,000 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the September 30th total of 183,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

WORX opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SCWorx has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. SCWorx had a negative return on equity of 107.39% and a negative net margin of 119.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Steven Wallitt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $315,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Marc Sanford Schessel sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,606 shares in the company, valued at $3,202,945.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $637,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SCWorx stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.50% of SCWorx at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

