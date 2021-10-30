Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,934 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 10,636 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SEA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in SEA during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the second quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SEA by 36.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA stock opened at $343.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.97 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $335.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.24. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $155.10 and a 52 week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SE. Citigroup boosted their target price on SEA from $335.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.75.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

