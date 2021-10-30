Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $87.65 Million

Analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to announce sales of $87.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.60 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported sales of $83.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $338.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $334.60 million to $343.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $366.33 million, with estimates ranging from $341.30 million to $389.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SBCF. B. Riley cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $36.43 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is 31.52%.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBCF. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 3rd quarter worth about $739,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 18,668 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 187.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 352,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 230,068 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

