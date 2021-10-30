Seaport Res Ptn Downgrades Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) to Neutral

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Research Partners lowered Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PAA opened at $10.12 on Thursday. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $12.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 944,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 94,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.