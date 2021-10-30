SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 100.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $63.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.74 and a twelve month high of $64.81.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.