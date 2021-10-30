Short Interest in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Drops By 50.8%

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the September 30th total of 240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,182,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AITX stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.29.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Company Profile

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. It focuses on delivering AI driven technologies, paired with multi-use hardware and supported by custom software and cloud services, to intelligently automate and integrate security, concierge and operational tasks.

