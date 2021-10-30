Short Interest in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Rises By 71.5%

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a growth of 71.5% from the September 30th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

APWC stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $8.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable by 86.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 112,017 shares during the last quarter. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World Region. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.