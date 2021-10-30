Short Interest in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Increases By 65.3%

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,700 shares, a growth of 65.3% from the September 30th total of 206,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 416,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:BLRX opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLineRx has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $6.34.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioLineRx will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BioLineRx by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 238,133 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLineRx during the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioLineRx by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

