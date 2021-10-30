Short Interest in Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) Declines By 45.0%

Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BPTS stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. Biophytis has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24.

Get Biophytis alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biophytis in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases and the treatment of severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Biophytis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biophytis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.