Short Interest in Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Declines By 46.2%

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BLPG traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.65. 32,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,079. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. Blue Line Protection Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.
About Blue Line Protection Group
