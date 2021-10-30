Short Interest in Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) Declines By 46.2%

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLPG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 46.2% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BLPG traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.65. 32,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,079. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11. Blue Line Protection Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Get Blue Line Protection Group alerts:

About Blue Line Protection Group

Blue Line Protection Group, Inc provides protection, transportation, banking, compliance and training services for the legal cannabis industry. It offers asset logistic services, such as armored transportation service; security services, including shipment protection, money escorts, security monitoring, asset vaulting, VIP and dignitary protection, and others; financial services, such as handling transportation and storage of currency; training; and compliance services.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Line Protection Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Line Protection Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.