Short Interest in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Declines By 49.0%

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the September 30th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Borqs Technologies by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Borqs Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borqs Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRQS stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. Borqs Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $3.35.

Borqs Technologies, Inc engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services. It operates through the MVNO or Yuantel and Connected Solutions segments. The MVNO or Yuantel segment offers a range of voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet of things (IoT) devices, as well as traditional telecom services such as voice conferencing.

