Short Interest in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Declines By 39.3%

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,800 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the September 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 551,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Broadwind stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $56.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $12.89.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.42 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 3.49%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

BWEN has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadwind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWEN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadwind by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 11,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Broadwind by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Broadwind by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 56,158 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Broadwind during the 1st quarter valued at $689,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Broadwind by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

