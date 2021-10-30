Short Interest in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Increases By 73.9%

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,990,000 shares, a growth of 73.9% from the September 30th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CROX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price objective on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $161.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Crocs has a 1-year low of $51.43 and a 1-year high of $163.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.94 and its 200-day moving average is $123.33.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 142.28% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crocs will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,200,147 over the last ninety days. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Crocs by 495.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 11,234 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Crocs by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Crocs during the 1st quarter worth $1,046,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

