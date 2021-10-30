Short Interest in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Drops By 47.8%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a decline of 47.8% from the September 30th total of 378,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 604,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 226,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after buying an additional 88,425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 6,177 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after buying an additional 84,991 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 169,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 162,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BOTZ opened at $37.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $39.44.

